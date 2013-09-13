Friday, September 13, 2013

The Rapper DMX is a POS: Dead Dogs Found at Home: Another Dog Fighting Issue

Sick Vick was probably there helping him with his horrid mission of killing dogs.  Well, I guess DMX is just another mediocre POS with too much money who loves violence.

Read more at: Two dogs found buried at DMX's home 

“PHOENIX — Two dogs found buried at a home belonging to rapper DMX had serious wounds, authorities investigating animal neglect allegations said Saturday.


One of the dogs had serious bite wounds and another had trauma to its abdomen, but exact causes of death were not determined, Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio said. A third dog carcass had been burned so badly an exam was inconclusive.”
