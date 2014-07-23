Animal Rights Information and News Resource Blog - Companion Blog for www.geari.org
GEARI (the Group for the Education of Animal - Related Issues) is a non-profit educational group dedicated to assisting you in your search for information on animal rights-related issues, the environment and human health. Your reference source for animal rights information. Visit us at our web site at http://www.geari.org. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or Syndicate us via RSS.
Wednesday, July 23, 2014
I'm Still Here but GEARI was Hacked. So I've Been Working on Getting it Back Up
Yep, the main site was hacked and brought down. Amazing the evil out there. So I'll get back to posting once I have geari.org back up. I moved it to a WP platform so should be better.
Posted by GEARI.ORG at 10:57 AM No comments:
Friday, May 09, 2014
The Chinese are the Worst: 2 Quick Actions
It's simple; the Chinese are the worst. Please act:
Stop Cruelty to Endangered Tiger http://www.thepetitionsite.com/757/849/200/stop-cruelty-to-endangered-tiger/
Stop the Wenling Zoo from Abusing Animals http://www.change.org/en-GB/petitions/http-www-liveleak-com-the-abuse-of-taunting-tiger-at-wenling-zoo
Stop Cruelty to Endangered Tiger http://www.thepetitionsite.com/757/849/200/stop-cruelty-to-endangered-tiger/
Stop the Wenling Zoo from Abusing Animals http://www.change.org/en-GB/petitions/http-www-liveleak-com-the-abuse-of-taunting-tiger-at-wenling-zoo
Posted by GEARI.ORG at 10:28 AM 2 comments:
Friday, March 28, 2014
BOYCOTT IDAHO!!!: Run by Sick Sadists, Idaho's Wolf-Killing Atrocity Continues
This article does an excellent job of not only showing how evil Idaho is (run by sadists) but also what led to this and what is of the future. I pasted in some from the article below, but read the whole thing here at: And, BOYCOTT IDAHO!!!
Idaho's Wolf-Killing Atrocity Continueshttp://www.huffingtonpost.com/noah-greenwald/idahos-wolf-hunting_b_5010249.html
When it comes to killing wolves, Idaho has an appetite that just can't be sated.
State lawmakers just approved a bill that sets aside $400,000 to exterminate 500 wolves. Adding insult to injury, the bill takes management away from the state wildlife agency and places it in the hands of a "wolf depredation control board" that will consist solely of members appointed and overseen by Governor Butch Otter, who said in 2007 that he wanted to be the first to kill an Idaho wolf after federal protections were taken away.
Just a few months ago, Idaho sent a bounty hunter into the woods to wipe out two wolf packs and more recently announced plans to kill 60 percent of the wolves in another part of the state.
The slaughter continues and Idaho's political leaders seem to bask in the carnage they're leaving behind.
It's exactly the kind of ugly behavior that we feared when Congress in 2011 stripped Endangered Species Act protections from wolves in the northern Rockies, where some 1,600 wolves have been killed since protections were lifted. And it's clear, more mass killing is on the way.
It's exactly the kind of ugly behavior that we feared when Congress in 2011 stripped Endangered Species Act protections from wolves in the northern Rockies, where some 1,600 wolves have been killed since protections were lifted. And it's clear, more mass killing is on the way.
This isn't supposed to be happening. The United States worked for 40 years to return wolves to the American landscape. Canis lupus had been driven to the brink of extinction in the lower 48 states as settlement moved west, ranching moved in and government sponsored programs trapped, poisoned and shot wolves into oblivion.
READ THE REST OF THE ARTICLE HERE: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/noah-greenwald/idahos-wolf-hunting_b_5010249.html
Posted by GEARI.ORG at 10:59 AM No comments:
Labels: idaho animal cruelty, idaho run by sadits wolf killer, idaho wolf killing, idaho wolf torture
Tuesday, March 25, 2014
Evil NFL: With the Jets Paying the Killer 5 Million, Don't Forget Who Sick Mike Vick Is
Another damn team will be paying sick Mike Vick again. It’s just mind blowing. Fuck them and fuck the NFL. They can't even play and they're still giving him money. It's bad enough just how sick he is and what he did to dogs and that he can be allowed to play in the NFL. MONEY RULES THE WORLD!! NOT ETHICS.
Please check out this article and you’ll be reminded. http://www.chicagonow.com/raining-cats-dogs/2014/03/michael-vick-why-we-shouldnt-let-it-go/
Here is some from it in case you don’t have time.
"How dogs were tortured and murdered at Bad Newz Kennels leading to his arrest in April 2007 is enough to make seasoned rescuers have nightmares. It goes to the core as to why the NFL should not have let him back in. Why exactly we should not ever let it go while he can rake in a paycheck from the NFL and endorsement deals from sponsors.
Here’s a rundown-
- According to some testimony, Vick threw family dogs
into the pit with the fighters and laughed while they were mauled.
- Dogs that couldn’t cut it were beaten and hung.
- Jumper cables were attached to ears of underperforming
dogs, the other end was attached to the terminals of car batteries before
the dogs were tossed into the water. Those dogs scratched and clawed to
try to escape. What a horrible way to die.
- Around 50 live dogs were found on his Virginia
property…many more were already dead and buried after time served in his
hell hole."
The author goes on to state:
"As upsetting as the ongoing Michael Vick story is, what is going on in the NFL these days is systemic of a much worse problem. Throughout the league, owners have shown a winning at all cost attitude and they don’t seem to care if it’s Michael Vick and his dog torture or the many other players in the league with criminal records. There are wife beaters, those accused of rape and those that have faced time on gun, assault, murder and attempted murder cases."
ADDED: 3-27: Please "like" this FB page, AND, please sign the petitions, AND, tell the Jets directly that they are complicit in making the NFL, the National Felon League.
https://www.facebook.com/BoycottNYJetsAndMichaelVick?ref=nf
http://www.change.org/petitions/new-york-jets-we-would-like-you-to-cease-and-desist-all-contact-and-negotiations-with-michael-vick-he-is-not-welcomed-on-a-new-york-team-and-adding-him-to-your-roster-will-do-nothing-but-decrease-your-fan-base
http://www.newyorkjets.com/footer/contact-us.html
ADDED: 3-27: Please "like" this FB page, AND, please sign the petitions, AND, tell the Jets directly that they are complicit in making the NFL, the National Felon League.
https://www.facebook.com/BoycottNYJetsAndMichaelVick?ref=nf
http://www.change.org/petitions/new-york-jets-we-would-like-you-to-cease-and-desist-all-contact-and-negotiations-with-michael-vick-he-is-not-welcomed-on-a-new-york-team-and-adding-him-to-your-roster-will-do-nothing-but-decrease-your-fan-base
http://www.newyorkjets.com/footer/contact-us.html
Tuesday, March 04, 2014
The Reality Behind the Numbers of Slaughtered Wolves due to Sleazy US Hunters & the Idiot Government: The destruction of a very legitimate family
Listing the results of wolf hunts as totals or quotas ignores an essential truth: the death of a wolf—especially an alpha—throws the delicate social order of a pack into life-threatening disarray, forcing many wolves to choose new leaders, new roles, new lives.
The wolf on the right in the photo, called 755 for his collar number, was once the alpha male of the Lamar Canyon pack. That ended fifteen months ago when his alpha female—the famous wolf called 06—was shot and killed by a hunter.
The results of legal wolf hunts are presented to the public as palatable statistics. In the 2012-13 hunts outside the park, for example, twelve Yellowstone wolves were killed. Six were collared wolves that—when alive—provided valuable research data. One of those collared wolves was 06. Such statistics don’t begin to tell the whole story of the impact of one bullet. Here’s what happened—and is still happening—to 755.
The death of 06 left 755 outside the park with breeding season just around the corner. His drive to reproduce was strong, but he had a pack full of females that he would not mate with since they were his daughters. He left his family, returned to the Lamar Valley, and mated with an eligible female.
A few days later his daughters returned to the valley. They attacked their father’s new mate. She limped off to die in the woods. The next day 755 howled and pleaded with his family members to join him. None did. 755 left the Lamar Valley alone. He eventually found two more mates but neither of those couplings led to the creation of a new pack in which he could resume his alpha role.
The wolf on the left in the picture, called 889, is the fourth wolf with which 755 has tried to start a pack. Wolf watchers believe she is pregnant. Even if pups are born, the pack’s chances of survival are not good.
Wolf experts have found that pack size matters. When 755 was the alpha male, the Lamar Canyon pack contained eleven wolves. Now he has only 889, though a couple of other wolves sometimes travel with them.
Having only one other wolf—instead of ten—by your side presents life-threatening problems. Two wolves bring down less prey and eat less often than a larger pack. When 755 and 889 make a kill, they lose more of it to ravens and other scavengers. Pups in smaller packs have less chance of surviving in general. Wolves—regardless of age—in smaller packs are more likely to die from mange. For reasons such as these, a smaller pack has less chances of staying together. 755 may find himself without a pack again—if he survives.
Listing the results of wolf hunts as totals or quotas ignores an essential truth: the death of a wolf—especially an alpha—throws the delicate social order of a pack into life-threatening disarray, forcing many wolves to choose new leaders, new roles, new lives.
To read more about Yellowstone’s wolves and the Lamar Valley, check out my best selling new book, In the Temple of Wolves at http://amzn.to/Jpea9Q
Wednesday, February 12, 2014
Wolves in U.S. Get One More Chance: Easy Action to Tell the Fish and Wildlife Service to Rescind its Plan to Strip Protections from Wolves
This is too easy not to act. We need to go once more at the Obama administration to tell them to listen to science and NOT strip protections.
VERY VERY VERY IMPORTANT!!!! PLEASE ACT!!! http://action.biologicaldiversity.org/p/dia/action3/common/public/?action_KEY=15041
Friday, February 07, 2014
A Great Intro. to the Plight of Wolves in the U.S.: Great Photo Story
A good intro. into the plight of wolves in the U.S. Great photo story. I encourage you all to visit it.
Posted by GEARI.ORG at 10:50 AM No comments:
Subscribe to: Posts (Atom)
Past Articles
- ▼ 2014 (9)
- ► 2013 (77)
- ► 2012 (44)
- ► 2011 (117)
- ► 2010 (100)
- ► 2009 (55)
- ► 2008 (94)
- ► 2007 (233)
- ► 2006 (726)