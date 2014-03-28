BOYCOTT IDAHO!!!: Run by Sick Sadists, Idaho's Wolf-Killing Atrocity Continues

Idaho's Wolf-Killing Atrocity Continueshttp://www.huffingtonpost.com/noah-greenwald/idahos-wolf-hunting_b_5010249.html
When it comes to killing wolves, Idaho has an appetite that just can't be sated.
State lawmakers just approved a bill that sets aside $400,000 to exterminate 500 wolves. Adding insult to injury, the bill takes management away from the state wildlife agency and places it in the hands of a "wolf depredation control board" that will consist solely of members appointed and overseen by Governor Butch Otter, who said in 2007 that he wanted to be the first to kill an Idaho wolf after federal protections were taken away.
Just a few months ago, Idaho sent a bounty hunter into the woods to wipe out two wolf packs and more recently announced plans to kill 60 percent of the wolves in another part of the state.
The slaughter continues and Idaho's political leaders seem to bask in the carnage they're leaving behind.
It's exactly the kind of ugly behavior that we feared when Congress in 2011 stripped Endangered Species Act protections from wolves in the northern Rockies, where some 1,600 wolves have been killed since protections were lifted. And it's clear, more mass killing is on the way.
It's exactly the kind of ugly behavior that we feared when Congress in 2011 stripped Endangered Species Act protections from wolves in the northern Rockies, where some 1,600 wolves have been killed since protections were lifted. And it's clear, more mass killing is on the way.
This isn't supposed to be happening. The United States worked for 40 years to return wolves to the American landscape. Canis lupus had been driven to the brink of extinction in the lower 48 states as settlement moved west, ranching moved in and government sponsored programs trapped, poisoned and shot wolves into oblivion.
READ THE REST OF THE ARTICLE HERE: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/noah-greenwald/idahos-wolf-hunting_b_5010249.html
No comments:
Post a Comment