Evil NFL: With the Jets Paying the Killer 5 Million, Don't Forget Who Sick Mike Vick Is

Another damn team will be paying sick Mike Vick again. It’s just mind blowing. Fuck them and fuck the NFL. They can't even play and they're still giving him money. It's bad enough just how sick he is and what he did to dogs and that he can be allowed to play in the NFL. MONEY RULES THE WORLD!! NOT ETHICS.
Please check out this article and you’ll be reminded. http://www.chicagonow.com/raining-cats-dogs/2014/03/michael-vick-why-we-shouldnt-let-it-go/
Here is some from it in case you don’t have time.
"How dogs were tortured and murdered at Bad Newz Kennels leading to his arrest in April 2007 is enough to make seasoned rescuers have nightmares. It goes to the core as to why the NFL should not have let him back in. Why exactly we should not ever let it go while he can rake in a paycheck from the NFL and endorsement deals from sponsors.
Here’s a rundown-
- According to some testimony, Vick threw family dogs
into the pit with the fighters and laughed while they were mauled.
- Dogs that couldn’t cut it were beaten and hung.
- Jumper cables were attached to ears of underperforming
dogs, the other end was attached to the terminals of car batteries before
the dogs were tossed into the water. Those dogs scratched and clawed to
try to escape. What a horrible way to die.
- Around 50 live dogs were found on his Virginia
property…many more were already dead and buried after time served in his
hell hole."
The author goes on to state:
"As upsetting as the ongoing Michael Vick story is, what is going on in the NFL these days is systemic of a much worse problem. Throughout the league, owners have shown a winning at all cost attitude and they don’t seem to care if it’s Michael Vick and his dog torture or the many other players in the league with criminal records. There are wife beaters, those accused of rape and those that have faced time on gun, assault, murder and attempted murder cases."
ADDED: 3-27: Please "like" this FB page, AND, please sign the petitions, AND, tell the Jets directly that they are complicit in making the NFL, the National Felon League.
https://www.facebook.com/BoycottNYJetsAndMichaelVick?ref=nf
http://www.change.org/petitions/new-york-jets-we-would-like-you-to-cease-and-desist-all-contact-and-negotiations-with-michael-vick-he-is-not-welcomed-on-a-new-york-team-and-adding-him-to-your-roster-will-do-nothing-but-decrease-your-fan-base
http://www.newyorkjets.com/footer/contact-us.html
ADDED: 3-27: Please "like" this FB page, AND, please sign the petitions, AND, tell the Jets directly that they are complicit in making the NFL, the National Felon League.
https://www.facebook.com/BoycottNYJetsAndMichaelVick?ref=nf
http://www.change.org/petitions/new-york-jets-we-would-like-you-to-cease-and-desist-all-contact-and-negotiations-with-michael-vick-he-is-not-welcomed-on-a-new-york-team-and-adding-him-to-your-roster-will-do-nothing-but-decrease-your-fan-base
http://www.newyorkjets.com/footer/contact-us.html
No comments:
Post a Comment