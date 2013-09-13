Friday, September 13, 2013

Patrik Baboumian the Vegan Strongman Sets Record: Shoulders 550 kg

Love this guy.  I lift too, so it’s good to have a pro to look up to.  His site is http://www.patrikbaboumian.de/  So, shut the f…k up you idiots who push the full meat diet.  Take on Patrik is you’d like to try.

As stated at the full article at http://www.thestar.com/news/gta/2013/09/08/vegan_strongman_shoulders_550_kg_a_record_perhaps_at_vegetarian_food_fest.html,  

“The 34-year-old, who already holds world records for log lifts and overhead beer keg lifts, carried a yoke loaded with just over 550 kilograms 10 metres across a stage at the Harbourfront Centre on Sunday afternoon — at Toronto’s Vegetarian Food Festival.

According to organizers, it’s the heaviest load ever carried — equivalent to a large horse. (Guinness World Records spokesperson Sara Wilcox said the attempt was for a new record category, “heaviest yoke carry travelling 10 metres,” adding that Guinness can't verify the record until it receives documentation.)”


