Patrik Baboumian the Vegan Strongman Sets Record: Shoulders 550 kg

Love this guy. I lift too, so it’s good to have a pro to look up to. His site is http://www.patrikbaboumian.de/ So, shut the f…k up you idiots who push the full meat diet. Take on Patrik is you’d like to try.
As stated at the full article at http://www.thestar.com/news/gta/2013/09/08/vegan_strongman_shoulders_550_kg_a_record_perhaps_at_vegetarian_food_fest.html,
“The 34-year-old, who already holds world records for log lifts and overhead beer keg lifts, carried a yoke loaded with just over 550 kilograms 10 metres across a stage at the Harbourfront Centre on Sunday afternoon — at Toronto’s Vegetarian Food Festival.
According to organizers, it’s the heaviest load ever carried — equivalent to a large horse. (Guinness World Records spokesperson Sara Wilcox said the attempt was for a new record category, “heaviest yoke carry travelling 10 metres,” adding that Guinness can't verify the record until it receives documentation.)”
