"I am a wolf pup and I probably won't get to grow up because I live in Idaho. Most people here hate me, and killing has started again.” BOYCOTT IDAHO!

Yep, evil killers in Idaho can kill wolves any way they want. Sadistic state. Boycott all ID products.
ALSO, to act immediately to prevent further killing and delisting by Obama, visit http://geari.blogspot.com/2013/09/important-wolves-given-extra-time.html
From: https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=520921601320007&set=a.381633781915457.90631.213731762038994&type=1&ref=nf
"I am a wolf pup and I probably won't get to grow up because I live in Idaho. Most people here hate me, and killing has started again. They are mad at my family because we have to feed ourselves.....I think they would be mad even if we only ate the grass. The humans like to kill in Idaho --- they think it's fun.
I know you are out there too, the good people who fight for us, so that we can stay in your world. Although we will never actually meet......I somehow KNOW you..... and I carry you in my heart as a run through the trees for as long as 'they' let me. Many howls....
