As if Letting Sick Vick Back Wasn’t Bad Enough, the NFL Continues to Fund Horrifying Experiments on Live Animals

Just seems the NFL can’t do right by other species. Letting Sick Vick back in was horror, but now this.
View the whole story and act at https://secure.peta.org/site/Advocacy?cmd=display&page=UserAction&id=5019&utm_campaign=0913%20Tell%20the%20NFL%20to%20Stop%20Funding%20Sports-Injury%20Experiments%20on%20Animals%20Post&utm_source=PETA%20Facebook&utm_medium=Promo
“For years, the National Football League Foundation, formerly known as NFL Charities, has quietly funded horrific and deadly sports-injury experiments on dogs, mice, rats, and other animals at Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of California–Los Angeles, the University of Notre Dame, and other schools and private laboratories.”
