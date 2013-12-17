LAST DAY to SPEAK UP FOR WOLVES. DO IT NOW!!!

I'm going to make this simple. Just state the you do NOT want further delisting of the Gray and Mexican Gray Wolf. We need to do this!!
Simply follow the links below. Then you'll see a blue button that says "Comment Now!" Simply state .....PLEASE DO NOT FURTHER DELIST THE GRAY WOLF. THE LAST ROUND HAS DECIMATED THE NUMBERS AND THEY HAVE SUFFERED UNDER CRUEL MEANS OF KILLING SUCH AS TRAPPING AND HUNTING WITH DOGS. THE WOLVES EXIST NOT ONLY TO BE TROPHIES FOR HUNTERS!!
Today is the last day for comments on the proposal to delist the gray
wolf and change the plan for the Mexican gray wolf. Please, if you have
not made a comment do so today. Please comment on both.
This is the link for the Mexican gray wolf: http://www.regulations.gov/#!documentDetail;D=FWS-R2-ES-2013-0056-2892
This is the link for the gray wolf delisting: http://www.regulations.gov/#!docketDetail;D=FWS-HQ-ES-2013-0073
