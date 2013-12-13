Keep Endangered Species Act Protections for Wolves: DON’T BE LAZY! ACT NOW! EASY!

Remember that the deadline is approaching to speak out on this. Obama and the REI woman who is now running the Interior Dept. (btw, boycott REI now) have already allowed the brutal killing of wolves in WY, ID, MT, WI, MN.
Go to http://www.all-creatures.org/alert/alert-20131211.html and SEND YOUR COMMENT before December 17.
Talking points are found on that page too, but just at least state that the Grey Wolf CANNOT be allowed to have further removal from the endangered and threatened list.
