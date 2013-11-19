Do YOU LIVE IN DENVER OR COLORADO AND WANT TO STOP THE WOLF SLAUGHTER? BE HERE!!!

From:
Tonight, November 19, 2013, is the meeting in Denver from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, (303) 405–1245. Please try to show up if you can. Even if you do not want to talk your presence with a sign can make a difference. Those who are going to speak will have between one and two minutes so make every word count. We have seen a few people looking for a ride. If you are going and have room to take one more please reach out and let's get as many people up there as possible. If you would like to meet up with us prior to the hearing we will be in the Whole Foods parking lot at 3pm by the Big Fat Greek Restaurant area. Look for a 2012 black Dodge Ram with a topper. This is our last chance, let's make it count.
