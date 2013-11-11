Quick Actions: Wolves, Horses, Mountain Lions: All Easy. Act Now!!

Due to various factors, including no help, it’s been days since I’ve posted here. I apologize. I have however been posting at our Face book page as it’s easier. But, here is a dump of stories and actions I hope you can act on. Thank you.
Act now to get an end to the horrible Wolf slaughter going on. The comment period has been extended by the USFWS regarding its proposal in removing protection for wolves in WA, OR, possibly other states such as SD, UT (which have already said in so many words that wolves will NOT be tolerated in those states). The 5-yr. review could also go out the window if their proposal is accepted. If you have commented earlier, you may do it again. You may also comment on behalf of someone else such as a friend, family member. Try to make it to any of these meeting places if you are in these areas. Kristi
http://www.fws.gov/home/wolfrecovery/
Horse slaughter may be coming to the US. Act now - https://www.facebook.com/humanesociety/app_480462685353075
No Mountain Lion Hunting in Nebraska - http://www.change.org/petitions/nebraska-governor-dave-heineman-gov-heineman-stop-mountain-lion-hunting-in-nebraska
Scum in Montana are now trapping. Protect yourself, your kids and your dogs and see this map on where the traps are: http://www.footloosemontana.org/trapping-season-2011-12/map/
The Western Black Rhino is extinct. Damn - http://www.digitaljournal.com/article/361686
Liberator cartoon focuses on punishing animal abusers - http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/10/30/comic-animal-vigilantes_n_4174843.html?ncid=edlinkusaolp00000009
