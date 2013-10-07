The Truth is Out and Photos Prove it: Wolf Killers & Hunters Get Off Sexually on Killing: See it for Yourself

I’ll start it off with these quotes and then please read the article and view the horror photos at: http://www.examiner.com/article/wolf-killers-admit-it-s-all-about-the-sadistic-sexual-thrill It is truly frigntening that members of the human species are this sick. Scary.
“But at least now the truth has been revealed: The 'need' to hunt and trap wolves is not about 'wildlife management' or protection of life or property. Instead, it's actually about the 'need' of psychologically-sick individuals to 'get off' sexually by torturing an animal they love to hate.”
Underlying all the unforgiving and ultimately lethal anti-wolf/anti-predator legislation being passed recently, of course, is greed, fueled by fear (and the active, purposeful fear-mongering and misinformation associated with group hysteria and mind control), and catalyzed by a nameless, formless hatred which malcontents and other paranoid people coalesce into form through their focus on one particularly convenient, integral, dynamic, ecologically crucial, intentionally misunderstood and emotionally charged iconic species; the grey wolf.
Sounds deep, confusing, complex.
However, in a nutshell, what they are saying plainly is that torturing animals is sexually arousing for them.
These kinds of pages are no better than so-called 'crush videos' (movies of innocent, live animals being stomped, cut apart with scissors, burned, etc., and sold to perverts who like to masturbate while watching) except that, being based more in the 'traditional sports' of hunting and trapping, these (for now, at least) manage to sneak by legally."
