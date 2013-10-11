Think Zoos are Humane? Look at these Photos and Think Again! Gaston Lacombe’s Project Uses Photos to Expose the Truth.

Wow. Too bad all the close minded parents out there who take their kids to zoos will never even look at this. And, if they do, they’ll make up some illogical argument about it.
But for those who love the truth and use their eyes and facts to speak, then this will leave no doubt as to the horror of zoos and captive animal situations. In essence, they are unnatural and leave the victims in states of psychosis and misery.
You can view the project here - http://www.treehugger.com/natural-sciences/photos-zoo-captivity-looks-around-world.html and his main website is http://gastonlacombe.com/
